The North Atlantic Pelagic Advocacy Group (NAPA) - a collective of 50 retailers and supply chain businesses working together to secure sustainable management of key pelagic stocks - has appointed industry veteran Neil Auchterlonie as its new project lead.
Auchterlonie has held a series of directorate roles in the seafood sector, most recently as technical director of the Marine Ingredients Organization (IFFO).
17 July 2023 11:12 GMT Updated 17 July 2023 13:28 GMT
