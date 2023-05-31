Phil Nickells, the former head of procurement at Hilton Seafood UK and a longtime veteran with Young's Seafood, has joined retailer Morrisons as senior sourcing and sales manager.

He left Hilton in February just days after it emerged the former managing director of the group had been ousted.



"Thanks to my ex-colleagues for supporting me during my recent redundancy break," Nickells posted on LinkedIn. "Looking forward to getting back in harness again."

In May 2020, Nickells joined Hilton From Young's Seafood subsidiary Macrae Edinburgh, where he served as managing director, and sat on the Young's board.