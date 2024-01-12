Norway-based seafood analytics and research firm Kontali appointed former Google and Microsoft executive Kjetil Angell Kjerstad as its new CEO. He takes over the role April 1.

Kontali provides a range of market research products, including price tracking and analysis for farmed salmon and shrimp.

Kjerstad is currently head of business development and strategy B2C at telecommunications company Telia Norway. He is the former head of Google Ads in Norway. His career also includes executive positions at Microsoft Norway and Telenor.

Kjerstad has been brought in to grow Kontali's business. Having undergone a digital transformation since Alytic bought a majority share in 2020, Kontali is now entering a scale-up phase, the company said.

"The potential of Kontali is tremendous," said Espen Zachariassen, chairman of Kontali and CEO of Alytic.

"By adding more technological and commercial competence to the world-leading seafood expertise already present in the company, the goal is to triple Kontali revenues within three years."

Article continues below the advert

Kjerstad will be responsible for implementing a strategy to turn Kontali into the leading provider of data and insights for the global seafood market.

"Being passionate about driving growth, I find this to be a unique opportunity," said Kjerstad.

"Kontali, with its team and support from Alytic, is perfectly positioned for growth... I thrive on the dynamic nature of scaling a business, and I am particularly drawn to the challenges and opportunities presented by a potentially fast-growing company like Kontali."