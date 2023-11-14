Seafood industry veteran Tom Pickerell has been named as global ocean program director at the World Resources Institute (WRI).

Starting in late November, Pickerell will work with WRI’s global staff and partners to oversee and manage its ocean program. He will be based at the group's office in London.

Pickerell has 20 years of experience working in ocean sustainability, including roles in the UK government, industry and environmental organizations such as WWF in both the United Kingdom and United States.

Most recently, he served as the director of international fisheries at Pew Charitable Trusts and prior to that he was executive director of the Global Tuna Alliance (GTA).

Through his leadership, the GTA grew from a handful of founding members in the UK to 53 across the globe covering 32 percent of the tuna sector and developed a comprehensive and successful five-year strategy.

"Tom has deep credibility in the ocean sector, from building strong teams to leading coalitions to driving impact," said Ani Dasgupta, CEO of the WRI. "[His] incredible expertise and voice will be critical in helping us unlock transformative ocean solutions for people, nature and climate."

Article continues below the advert

WRI’s Ocean Program is working to accelerate progress towards a sustainable ocean economy, with a focus on ocean-based climate action, sustainable blue food, ocean equity and finance.

The Ocean Program serves as Secretariat to the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, working directly with heads of state and an international network of experts and partners in business, intergovernmental organizations, NGOs, and finance.

"I am committed to working with the talented team at WRI to drive positive change and sustainable solutions for the ocean," said Pickerell. "Through innovative research, policy advocacy, and collaboration with the Ocean Panel, we will strive to build a sustainable ocean economy in a changing environment."