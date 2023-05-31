Seafood industry veteran Tom Pickerell has been appointed to the role of director, international fisheries for the Pew Charitable Trusts.

The former Global Tuna Alliance (GTA) executive director announced the news on May 30, via LinkedIn.

Pickerell stepped down from his role at GTA at the end of March where he was later replac﻿ed by former Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and WWF executive Daniel Suddaby.

The Pew Charitable Trusts is a non-profit organization founded in 1948 by members of the Pew family, who made their fortune in the oil industry. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the organization's mission is to serve the public interest by improving public policy, informing the public, and stimulating civic life.

One of the charitable organization's key areas of focus is the environment, where it works globally to preserve wilderness, protect the oceans, and encourage the use of clean energy.

Pickerell left his previous role as global tuna director at the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP) in September 2019 to set up his own consultancy, Tomolamola Consulting.

It was also at this time he became executive director of the The Global Tuna Alliance, an independent group of retailers and tuna supply chain companies.

The former GTA exec is also currently executive director of the North Atlantic Pelagic Advocacy Group (NAPA), a coalition of more than 50 leading retailers and supply chain businesses from across the world who are publicly committed to the responsible sourcing of sustainable seafood.

Pickerell has worked in the sustainable seafood sector since 2003, including roles in UK government, industry, and environmental organizations in the United Kingdom and United States.

Before joining the SFP in 2017, Pickerell was technical director at UK trade body Seafish for nearly four years and prior to that he worked with the Monterey Bay Aquarium in the United States.

He has also held roles at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and the UK government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).