Four weeks after abruptly being let go as CEO of sustainable seafood certification group the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA), Brian Perkins told IntraFish he is retiring.

The executive, who has 40 years' experience in the seafood sector, won't, however, be leaving seafood entirely. He has launched the consulting firm Next Step Consulting but plans on keeping his workload light and manageable.

Perkins a Maine resident, will also be volunteering as a mentor at the Maine center for Entrepreneurs and working with the New England Ocean Cluster, a collaborative group of industry executives, startups and government officials with interest in developing the ocean economy.