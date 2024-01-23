Longtime seafood executive Lauren Enz has launched Searenity Seafoods, a seafood consultancy focused on connecting international sustainable seafood producers with end consumers in North American markets.

Enz founded Searenity Seafoods after 25 years in national seafood sales and business development.

Most recently, she served as vice president of US sales for the Kingfish Company. Her past executive roles include director of seafood purchasing at Darden Restaurants, where she worked for seven years, vice president of business development for Mark Foods and vice president of sales and purchasing at Midwest Seafood.

Her clients currently include the Kingfish Company, Matorka, Stolt Sea Farm, Pine Island Redfish, and Atlantic Sea Farms.