Ricardo Misraji, the former CEO of Chilean salmon farmer Australis Seafoods, has died, according to an announcement from DVS Tecnologia.

DVS Tecnologia said in the announcement that Misraji died on Jan. 31.

"The news is a blow to all the aquaculture industry," DVS Tecnologia General Manager Daniel Vega said.

Aquaculture Innovation Club Chile said in a post on LinkedIn that Misraji "made an important contribution to the salmon industry in Chile."

Misraji left Australis in July 2022. During his 11-year tenure, the company opened its Trapananda Seafarms subsidiary in Miami, began operations in Chile's Magallanes region, acquired salmon processor Torres del Paine, and built the Dumestre plant in Puerto Natales.

Misraji was succeeded as CEO by Andres Lyon, former CEO of Multi X.

Prior to joining Australis, Misraji worked at Chilean electric group Enersis.

Agri-Joyvio, a subsidiary of Joyvio Group, in turn a subsidiary of massive Chinese conglomerate Legend Holdings, acquired Australis under a $921.6 million (€875.6 million) deal in 2019.