The former CEO of global seafood giant American Seafoods, Bernt Bodal, has joined the board of Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Viking Aqua, eight months after investing in the group.

At the general meeting on Oct. 19, Bjorn Ostbo, Per Braathen, and Bodal were elected to the Viking Aqua board. At the same time, aquaculture industry veteran Einar Wathne stepped down after almost two years.

Bodal invested in Viking Aqua in March as part of a NOK 50 million (€4.2