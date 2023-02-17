Global non-governmental organization (NGO) WorldFish has officially named Essam Yassin Mohammed as it's new director general and CGIAR senior director of aquatic foods after serving as interim since January 2022.

Prior to stepping up to the helm at WorldFish, he was the global lead for climate resilience and environmental sustainability.

Hailing from Eritrea, Mohammed will be WorldFish’s first Director General of African descent.

Before joining WorldFish, he was the head of blue economy at the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED).

Mohammed has over two decades of international, multi-country experience in Sub-Saharan Africa, South, South East and East Asia, Latin America and Europe.

"From a field of many qualified candidates, it became clear to the nominations committee that Mohammed displayed the best qualities which WorldFish needs at present," said Professor Baba Yusuf Abubakar, WorldFish Board of Trustees Chair.