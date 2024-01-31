Denmark-based feed group BioMar has appointed Duong Anh Tu to managing director for its joint venture in Vietnam, BioMar Viet Uc.

Anh Tu, who will take up the position in February, previously worked for feed group Cargill and agri-business Olam Global Agri.

Anh Tu will replace Franck Bodin, who was hired to launch the business in Vietnam and was instrumental in establishing the BioMar Viet Uc feed brand in the local market, BioMar said.

BioMar Asia Vice President Francois Loubere said Anh Tu was chosen to lead "the next phase of our growth of the shrimp feed business."

Based on its third quarter results, released in November, BioMar looked poised to post record sales volumes and profit for the year.