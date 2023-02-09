Scotland's Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Center (SAIC) has appointed a trio of executives from the salmon farming sector to its board.

Joining the organization's board are Anne Anderson, head of sustainability and development at Scottish Sea Farms, Su Cox, communications and business development director at Bakkafrost Scotland and Herve Migaud, director of health, welfare and biology at Mowi Scotland.

Before joining Scottish Sea Farms in 2021, Anderson spent more than 20 years at the Scottish Environment Protection Agency. She then took up the role of sustainability director with Salmon Scotland.

Su Cox has more than 35 years of experience in aquaculture working for different salmon producers. She is currently responsible for public affairs and stakeholder engagement at Bakkafrost Scotland, formerly the Scottish Salmon Company, and is also chair of Scottish Quality Salmon.

Herve Migaud joined Mowi’s Scottish operations in last April following more than two decades in academia. He remains an honorary professor at the University of Stirling’s Institute of Aquaculture and was head of the production research group until 2022.

Launched in 2014, SAIC is part of the Scottish government's Innovation Centers program, which aims to drive innovation in key economic sectors by connecting industry with academia, supporting collaboration on key sector issues and opportunities.