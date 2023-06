Henrik Fang Luo has left his position as grow-out manager at Norwegian land-based farmer Salmon Evolution to take a job with China's biggest trout farmer.

Fang Luo, who spent four and a half years with feed company BioMar in China before joining Salmon Evolution is now deputy general manager at Longyangxia Ecological Aquaculture.

"For me who grew up in China, working by the upper reaches of the Yellow River means tremendous privilege and responsibility," Fang Luo said of his new role.