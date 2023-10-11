Espersen has employed Emma Moffat as head of UK procurement, following Iceland Seafood International's sale of its UK operations to the Danish processing giant last month.

Moffat comes into the role from her position as head of commercial at Iceland Seafood UK.

The acquisition has been nearly a year in the making and opens up a "myriad of opportunities" for the company, said Espersen CEO Klaus Nielsen.



The UK market is one of the major seafood markets in Europe, and it is Espersen’s single largest market. For several years it has been Espersen’s strategic intention to establish itself in the UK.

On announcing the deal, Bjarni Armannsson, then the CEO of ISI but who has since stepped down, said after four challenging years in the UK, the group decided to divest the IS UK business "with a substantial loss."

"We are confident that this is the right decision for Iceland Seafood as a business. This investment has been a great cost for the company and its shareholders. It’s been a very tough market during these years, and we have tried with immense effort to turn this around without success.

Moffat has a long career in the seafood sector, starting out as a trainee production manager at Cumbrian Seafoods in 2011, and doing a nine year stint at Hilton Food Group, first as a buyer at Hilton Seafood UK, moving on to become group procurement senior manager at the parent company, before joining ISI.