The co-founder of Canada-based canned seafood brand Scout is leaving the company to launch a new consumer foods brand agency.

Charlotte Langley, Scout's co-founder, will now head up Langley Foods, an incubator that will provide emerging Canadian brands with help growing their business.

Langley crafted the notion of Scout in 2014 and carried the company as a sole proprietor for four years before commercializing in 2020.

The brand has since been sold at major retailer Whole Foods, and is also the darling of influencers promoting "tin fish date nights" on Instagram and TikTok.

Langley has long been interested in how consumers engage in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) and foodservice categories, she said in a press release about the career change.

She noted she is eager to apply her knowledge and insights in the CPG space to the North American market.

The seafood entrepreneur, who grew up in Atlantic Canada's Prince Edward Island, already has an established food career in Canada and North America.

She served as a chef at some of the country's top restaurants, has been a buyer, broker and culinary director for respected organizations and is also the Canadian chef ambassador for sustainable seafood certification group the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC).

Correction: A previous version of this story mentioned the endeavor as a marketing agency.