Eastern Fisheries has appointed Joe Furtado, formerly the company's executive vice president, as its new CEO.

With a 30-plus year career in the seafood industry, Furtado has been instrumental in Eastern’s growth, the company said.

He joined Eastern Fisheries in 1997 as the company’s executive vice president. In his new role Furtado will lead Eastern Fisheries’ executive team, overseeing Eastern’s overall business strategy, resource management and investment allocations.

"He has guided our company through significant growth and expansion and under his leadership, we increased our vertically integrated business to significantly larger markets and product offerings,” said Ronald Enoksen, president Eastern Fisheries.