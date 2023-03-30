Manuel Fernandez de Sousa, the notorious former president and CEO of Pescanova, Spain's largest fishing company, will finally begin serving jail time after Spain's Supreme Court this week denied his appeal for leniency and confirmed a six-year sentence, Faro de Vigo according to Faro de Vigo.

Fernandez de Sousa was originally sentenced to eight years in prison by the country's High Court, La Audiencia Nacional, in October 2020.

Although the former Pescanova executive's lawyers later argued that sentence down to six years the Supreme Court this week denied an appeal for a further reduction, meaning Fernandez de Sousa must immediately begin serving his prison sentence..