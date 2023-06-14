Mark Dewdney has been appointed as chairman of New Zealand King Salmon.

Dewdney is currently a director of Tatua Dairy Co-operative and has held management positions with a range of companies, including NZ Dairy Group and Fonterra, where he was managing director for Fonterra Ingredients in Asia. From there he moved into his first CEO position with the Livestock Improvement Corporation, before becoming CEO for agricultural supply business PGG Wrightson in 2013.

Outgoing chairman John Ryder has been with NZKS for 13 years.

"[Dewdney] has a strong background in agribusiness, international sales and distribution, manufacturing, and supply chain industries. Having had 25 years in management roles both in New Zealand and Asia, in 2017 he decided to commit to a future path in governance," said Ryder of his replacement.

Last week NZKS's offshore salmon farms came a step closer to reality following successful mediation between the company and opponents who filed appeals against the project.

Rising fish mortalities tied to higher seawater temperatures have spurred the company to explore moving its farming facilities offshore where waters are cooler and more conducive to salmon farming.

"It is very good news, and we are excited for what this means to our business and the industry," acting CEO Graeme Tregidga told IntraFish.