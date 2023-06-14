A shakeup in management at Canadian seafood conglomerate Cooke has resulted in the departure of two top executives as well as the rehiring of a new vice president.

Matthew Kilfoil, Cooke's senior vice president, who joined Cooke's True North Seafood Company in 2019, will leave his role in July, Cooke Public Relations Director Claire Ryan told IntraFish.



Philip Wiese, the former CEO of Tasmanian salmon farmer Huon, who joined Cooke last year in a new role managing its Atlantic Canada operations, will also depart in July to be closer to family in Australia, Ryan said.