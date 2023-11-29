Cooke-owned US seafood distributor Slade Gorton has hired Annie Tselikis as its new director of marketing and business development.

Tselikis has held positions throughout the seafood supply chain for over 15 years, most recently serving as the director of marketing and franchise sales at Cousins Maine Lobster, a quick-service lobster roll concept with over 60 units nationwide.

Tselikis is also the executive director of the Maine Lobster Dealer's Association, which advocates for lobster wholesalers and processors in the state.

“Annie is uniquely positioned to help us expand our engagement with chain operators, particularly within the commercial and non-commercial foodservice sector," said Kim Gorton, CEO of Slade Gorton. "She is passionate about the seafood industry and has a deep understanding of and appreciation for each step in the value chain – from the point of harvest to the end user."

In March, Canada-based seafood group Cooke in a blockbuster deal acquired Slade Gorton.

The acquisition gives Cooke access to Slade Gorton's more than 800 premium seafood product lines and a company that maintains long-standing partnerships with hundreds of leading North American foodservice and retail customers.

In July, Slade Gorton hired a former strategic sourcing director at Thai Union-owned Red Lobster as its senior director of strategic sourcing and procurement.