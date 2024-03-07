Wanchese Fish Company has appointed Jack Crouch as its national sales manager.

Crouch joins the Cooke-owned seafood company with a decade's experience with the Marine Stewardship Council, the US Fish & Wildlife Service and as the founder of a wholesale seafood distribution company, Hole Fish.

Part of Crouch’s focus will be on building sales capacity for Wanchese’s MSC-certified scallop products, as demand increases, according to Wanchese CEO Ross Butler.

"My goal is to contribute to their continued success by expanding market uptake of their signature Patagonian scallops and southern king crab products in North America," said Crouch.

Virginia-based Wanchese Fish Company is a vertically integrated seafood harvester, processor, and distributor to markets in North America and Europe. It has capacity to harvest over 4,000 metric tons of wild scallops, shrimp, oysters, southern king crab, and other seafood products each year.

Last month the company confirmed it was closing its fish offloading and packing operations in North Carolina.