Gifford Cooke, the co-founder of Canadian seafood giant Cooke, has died, the company announced Monday.
He passed away on March 3.
Gifford Cooke, along with sons Glenn and Michael, co-founded Cooke Aquaculture Inc. in 1985.
Since that time, the New Brunswick-based company has grown into one of the world's largest seafood companies -- a powerhouse not only in salmon farming but in processing, sales, distribution, and farming of other species across the globe.
Cooke has nearly 13,000 employees across 15 countries.