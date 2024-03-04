Gifford Cooke, the co-founder of Canadian seafood giant Cooke, has died, the company announced Monday.

He passed away on March 3.

Gifford Cooke, along with sons Glenn and Michael, co-founded Cooke Aquaculture Inc. in 1985.

Since that time, the New Brunswick-based company has grown into one of the world's largest seafood companies -- a powerhouse not only in salmon farming but in processing, sales, distribution, and farming of other species across the globe.

Cooke has nearly 13,000 employees across 15 countries.