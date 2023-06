Kees Kloet, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) of land-based yellowtail producer The Kingfish Company, is stepping down from his position and moving into a new advisory role in the company on Aug. 1.

As part of an ongoing streamlining of the company’s management, the chief technology officer role will be split and transferred to other people in the management team.

Kloet will continue to provide support and counsel to the management team and the supervisory board.