Thai Union-owned Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods (COSFF) has hired Tiffany Hicks as its senior vice president for foodservice and wholesale.

Before joining COSFF, she led foodservice at canned seafood giant Bumble Bee Foods for nearly two years.

She will lead the teams servicing broadline, national/multi-unit chains, industrial, and wholesale customers, the company said.

In addition, Amanda Duran is joining COSFF as senior director for consumer sales and will oversee club store channel activity, as well as have key account responsibilities in the retail channel.

Amanda Duran is joining COSFF as senior director for consumer sales and will oversee club store channel activity. Photo: Chicken of the Seas

Before joining COSFF, Duran was chief revenue officer at Grass Fed Foods and Teton Waters Ranch.

Seafood veteran Sonia Merges is joining COSFF as sales manager in the foodservice/wholesale business channel.

Article continues below the advert

Merges started her seafood career with shrimp supplier Empress International, prior to its 2009 merger with COSFF. Most recently she served as an account manager at Crystal Cove Seafood.

“We are excited to welcome these talented professionals to further strengthen our organization, expertise and service," Brenden Beck, executive vice president of sales and marketing said.

Additionally, Michael Richards has been promoted to senior vice president for the commercial/category business channel and has taken on expanded responsibilities overseeing activities in the crab meat and finfish categories, as well as leading the retail channel team.

California-based Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods is a fully owned subsidiary of the Thai Union Group. It operates the seafood brands Chicken of the Sea, Xcellent, Asian Gold, Orion, and VanCamps, sold through retailers, club stores, wholesalers, broadline foodservice operators, and national restaurant chains.