Massachusetts-based pollock and salmon processor Channel Fish has hired Ian White as its new vice president of business development.

White will be securing markets for fresh and frozen salmon and groundfish processed in Channel’s newly expanded facility in Braintree, Massachusetts, the company said Tuesday.

He comes to the role with 25 years of sales experience. Prior to joining Channel Fish, White held sales and business development positions with seafood companies such as Atlantic Aqua Farms, Regal Spring and Cooke-owned True North.

Channel Fish, a primary provider of pollock for USDA contracts, has invested heavily in the past six months in adding a new value-added production line, and is planning to grow sales, said Channel Fish President Tom Zaffiro.

In his role White will be responsible for spearheading Channel Fish's strategic partnerships, identifying new business opportunities and contributing to the overall growth and success of the organization.

Zaffiro said White's hire is part of the company's goals "for expansion and innovation," noting the company is "set up to take on a significant amount of sales growth."