Iceland Seafood International (ISI) will have to find a new CFO next year.

Reynir Jonsson on Thursday announced he is stepping down from the role. Reynir will be fulfilling his responsibilities in the current capacity until end of March 2024, the company said.

Before joining the company, he worked as a director and partner at Deloitte Financial advisory services for five years, where large parts of his projects were related to the seafood sector in Iceland.

The company will also begin a search for his successor, it said Thursday.