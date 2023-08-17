Seafood certification group the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) has made two promotions on its senior management team.

Steven Hart has been promoted to senior vice president of market development, and Mike Kocsis has been promoted to chief strategy officer.

Hart will oversee GSA’s market development team to drive the growth of GSA’s Best Aquaculture Practices and Best Seafood Practices certification programs.

Hart joined GSA in 2015 and has spent most of his career at GSA as the vice president of market development, overseeing teams in Europe, the United Kingdom and Asia.

In his new role, Kocsis will oversee information technology, certification operations as well as the marketing and communications team.

Kocsis joined GSA in 2022 as chief systems officer. He has more than 20 years of supply chain and operations experience in the seafood industry, holding leadership roles in companies including High Liner Foods, King & Prince Seafood and Gorton’s Seafood.