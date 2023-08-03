Seafood certification group the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) has named retail veteran Steve Disko to its market development team. He will be representing GSA's Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) and Best Seafood Practices (BSP) certification programs.

The group is in its second year of promoting and building consumer awareness of its BAP sustainable seafood label at US supermarkets and restaurants.

Disko's career includes a 13-year tenure as the seafood category manager at US-based Schnuck Markets, a family-owned supermarket chain. He also served as the retailer's meat category merchandiser and analyst for 23 years.

He most recently served as supermarket sales director at Liberty Seafood.

Disko will be responsible for market development in North America.

"With his extensive knowledge and experience, Disko is poised to make a significant impact in advancing GSA's market development efforts and promoting sustainable seafood practices throughout the region,"GSA said.