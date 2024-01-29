Norwegian Veterinary Institute's CEO Torill Moseng has stepped down after just over one year on the job.

"I have chosen to end the employment relationship as there has been too much distance about the strategic direction the Veterinary Institute should take into the future," Moseng said.

Merete Hofshagen, the institute's head of its Department for Animal Health and Food Safety, will be acting CEO until the board has had a chance to discuss the way forward, the Norwegian Veterinary Institute told IntraFish.

The institute is a biomedical research facility, and Norway's leading center of expertise in biosecurity in fish and land animals.