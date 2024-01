After little more than a year on the job, the CEO of Alaska processor Peter Pan Seafood is leaving the company, sources tell IntraFish.

Former Thai Union executive Kevin Bixler, who joined Peter Pan in November 2022, replaced longtime company CEO Barry Collier, who exited the company in March 2021.

Collier's departure came as the "new" Peter Pan was taking shape in the wake of the acquisition of the company by Rodger May and private equity groups McKinley Capital and RRG Capital Management.