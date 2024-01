Hugo Carillo, CEO of South American feed producer Vitapro, said he is stepping down.

Carrillo is leaving next week after nearly 29 years at Vitapro parent group Alicorp, where he has also held the rank of vice president, he said on his LinkedIn page.

"I have to embark on a new path. I am grateful to god and life for allowing me to be a witness and protagonist of the growth of this great company," Carrillo said.