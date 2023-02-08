Former Hilton Seafood Managing Director (MD) Andre van der Padt, has left his position as CEO of Dutch salmon smoker Foppen, the company announced internally on Feb. 8.

Van der Padt was appointed Hilton Seafood's managing director in May 2022 but resigned from the role in December after just seven months to return to the top role at The Dutch Seafood Company, which sells its products under the Foppen name.

Van der Padt had previously served as CEO of Foppen since 2018 before his move to Hilton in 2022.