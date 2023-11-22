Feed giant Cargill Aqua Nutrition has promoted Tarjei Eide to managing director of the group's North Sea and Canada business.

Eide currently serves as chief financial officer (CFO) for the division and will take over the CEO position on Jan. 1, 2024.

In his new job, Eide will have ultimate responsibility for Cargill's fish feed production in Norway, Scotland and Canada. He will become part of the global leadership team and will report to Helene Ziv-Douki, who leads Cargill's Aquaculture Division.

"I am very happy to have this opportunity. As an industry, we face many challenges that we must solve in the coming years," Eide said.

Current Managing Director for the division, Fredrik Witte, will be leaving Cargill after nine years. Witte will remain in his position until Dec. 31 and will after this pursue a career outside the aquaculture industry.

"Tarjei is the planned and natural successor for Fredrik and I am strongly confident that he will lead the team to grow together with our customers at an exciting time," Ziv-Douki said.

Eide joined Cargill in 2018 as the finance lead for Cargill Aqua Nutrition North Sea & Canada after ten years in management consulting.