Mitsubishi-owned food and drink group Princes, a major player in the shelf-stable seafood category in the UK, named Simon Harrison as its new CEO on Tuesday, replacing longtime executive Cameron Mackintosh who will be leaving the business.

Since Harrison's appointment as deputy managing director in June last year, Princes has seen growth across all key business units and has also successfully acquired a number of major strategic customers, which the business says has led to record trading performance across the last 12 months.