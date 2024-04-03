Bumble Bee Seafoods has appointed Andrew Choe, a former head of rival US-based canned tuna producer StarKist, as its new CEO.

Choe, whose appointment at San Diego, California-based Bumble Bee became effective Apr. 1, spent more than a decade at StarKist, including eight years as CEO.

He was appointed to his new position by Bumble Bee Chairman Jerry Chou, who has been serving as interim CEO since the departure in July 2022 of predecessor Jan Tharp.

"Our company is on an upward trajectory with great momentum in place," Chou said in a statement published late on Tuesday.