The Bumble Bee Seafood Company has hired Fred Buehler as its vice president of its mass retail, club store and drug store sales channels.

Buehler's resume includes stints at Pepsi-Cola, Kellogg’s, Starbucks and Nestle.

He most recently served as vice president of sales for Amscan, the wholesale division of Party City, an American publicly traded retail chain of party stores.

Prior to that role, he served as director of field sales at Nestle, executing the company's in-store plans across customers such as Walmart, Kroger and Target. He has also previously served as director of retail strategy and operations at Starbucks. For 20 years prior to that role, he worked as a senior sales team director with Kellogg, serving key grocery accounts.

Bumble Bee’s full line of seafood and specialty protein products are marketed in the United States, Canada and over 50 markets globally under the brands Bumble Bee, Anova, Brunswick, Clover Leaf, Snow’s, Wild Selections and Beach Cliff.

Jan Tharp, former CEO of Bumble Bee, left her role at the company last year after 12 years.

Tharp led Bumble Bee through a lengthy bankruptcy and subsequent sale of assets to an affiliate of long-time partner, FCF Fishery, a worldwide producer and distributor of seafood products. FCF acquired the company’s North American assets for $928 million (€841.9 million) in 2020.