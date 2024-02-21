The Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA), a fishermen's market development and promotion group, has named a new executive director, the group announced Wednesday.

Lilani Dunn, who joined the group in 2020 to head its marketing program, will take over executive director of the group.

Prior to joining BBRSDA, Dunn worked with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) and Orca Bay Foods.

Dunn replaces Andy Wink, who departed from the role in December. She takes over during one of the most turbulent times in recent history for the Bristol Bay salmon fishery.

Last season, processors paid Bristol Bay salmon fishermen less than half of what fishermen received during the 2022 season, which upset fishermen, who are now looking for ways to change how prices in the bay are determined and set.

Also in December, BBRSDA hired former Perter Pan Seafood CEO Barry Collier to advise the group on its global marketing initiatives.

Article continues below the advert

In the summer of 2005, a group of Bristol Bay fishermen applied to the state of Alaska to establish a Regional Seafood Development Association (RSDA). Following a review, the state approved that application and the Bristol Bay RSDA was launched.

The group's goals are to advance the quality and market-success of Bristol Bay salmon, address fishery-related infrastructure requirements in the Bristol Bay region and create research and education programs to ensure long-term success of the Alaska salmon fishery.

In 2006, drift-permit holders in Bristol Bay approved a 1 percent assessment on their harvests to support the BBRSDA, tying the baseline level of funding for the organization to their own fishing income.

Unlike the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI), BBRSDA is solely focused on improving the market value of Bristol Bay sockeye. ASMI cannot specifically market or brand a regional seafood like Bristol Bay.

A member-elected board manages and directs the BBRSDA, and an executive director works with the board to carry out its policies.