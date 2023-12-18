Andy Wink, executive director of the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA), will be departing from the role.

Fritz Johnson will be acting as interim director, working closely with current staff, according to the BBRSDA.

"Representing Bristol Bay fishermen as BBRSDA’s Executive Director has been the greatest honor of my professional career thus far," Wink said in a statement. "I’m grateful for all the people I’ve been fortunate to meet and work with, and for all the experiences this position has provided.