Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC) is appointing Everette Anderson as vice president, director of fisheries policy, effective Oct 2.

Anderson is a BBNC shareholder and Curyung Tribal Member originally from Dillingham, Alaska.

His role will be to advise the corporation and provide support to BBNC’s interests, including increasingly complex fisheries policy, regulatory landscapes, and seafood operations.

"Throughout his career, Everette has worked extensively addressing and advocating for Bristol Bay and Alaskan fisheries issues, as well as developing markets and channels for seafood benefiting Alaskan fisheries and Indigenous peoples," said BBNC CEO Jason Metrokin.

"His skills and experience will continue to be valuable assets to our team and I am looking forward to working with Everette in this new role."

Anderson has decades of experience in the seafood and rural energy industries, most recently serving as senior vice president of Bristol Bay Seafood Investments, BBNC’s Seafood Investment Platform.

BBNC is a diversified Alaska Native investment corporation dedicated to the mission of "Enriching Our Native Way of Life."

Established through the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971, BBNC works to protect the land in Bristol Bay, celebrate the legacy of its people, and enhance the lives of its shareholders.