Mary Larkin, president of Diversified Communications, the organizer of the Boston and Barcelona seafood trade shows is leaving to join Arc, a global events, data and media platform, Trade Show Executive Magazine reported.

Larkin spent close to 28 years with Diversified, rising up the ladder from sales manager, a role she took up in the mid 1990s.

Most recently she steered the company through the global COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the cancellation of trade shows around the world, including Boston and Barcelona.

The Barcelona seafood show successfully moved from its former home in Brussels last year.

Larkin will lead Arc's Americas business with the aim of increasing the company’s North American presence.