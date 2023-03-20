Birds Eye UK General Manager Steve Challouma has been appointed chief marketing officer at the frozen food giant's parent company, Nomad Foods, a company spokesperson confirmed to IntraFish

"I am delighted to announce that I am starting a new role as chief marketing officer at Nomad Foods," Challouma wrote on LinkedIn on March 20.

Challouma moves into the role following more than 20 years working in the Birds Eye business, where he started as a graduate trainee for Birds Eye Walls when it was under the ownership of Unilever.