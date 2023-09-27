BioMar Chile has named Derek Kohn as its new managing director, the company said Wednesday.

He will take up the position on Nov. 2.

Kohn has more than 20 years of experience in leadership positions within the salmon farming industry, including at companies such as Australis Seafoods, Multi X and Mowi.

His last role was commercial and processing director of Australis Seafoods.

"We firmly believe that close collaboration between us, as feed solutions provider, and our customers will be a significant catalyst in bringing the next generation of sustainable salmon products to market," said Paddy Campbell VP Salmon Division, BioMar Group.