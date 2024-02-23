Danish feed giant BioMar has named Cedric van den Bossche as vice president of its Asia division.

He replaces Francois Loubere, who is retiring after more than 30 years with the group.

Van den Bossche joins BioMar with more than 15 years' experience of building up businesses in Asia, the company said Friday. He has worked mainly in general management roles for ADM and NEOVIA in China, Indonesia and India.

As BioMar's vice president for Asia, van den Bossche will be working out of China, developing the company's product portfolio and its market strategies for the region.