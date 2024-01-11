Denmark-based aquafeed giant BioMar has promoted Gabriela Heim to commercial director for Chile.

Heim starts in her new role on April 1.

She will be responsible for leading BioMar Chile's commercial team and strategy, strengthening existing customer relationships and exploring new growth opportunities.

Prior to joining BioMar Chile, she held roles at companies such as Alltech, where she expanded the company's commercial presence and built strong customer relationships.

"I would like to congratulate Gabriela on taking on this new challenge as commercial director at BioMar Chile," said Derek Kohn, managing director of BioMar Chile.

"Her vast experience and commercial skills will be of vital importance to strengthen and consolidate our relationships with our customers and strategic partners."

Article continues below the advert

BioMar Chile named Kohn as its new managing director in September.

Kohn has more than 20 years of experience in leadership positions within the salmon farming industry, including at companies such as Australis Seafoods, Multi X and Mowi.

His last role was commercial and processing director of Australis Seafoods.

BioMar Chile, which is part of the Salmon Division of the BioMar Group, currently provides feed solutions to a wide range of salmon farmers in Chile and is one of the largest business units within the group.