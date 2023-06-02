Aquaculture biotech company Benchmark Holding has expanded its commercial team with three new hires.

Lene Stokka, Catrine Smoras and Ruben Helmersen Johansen will join Benchmark's commercial team for salmon on June 1.

Lene Stokka will join Benchmark's commercial team for salmon on June 1. Photo: benchmark

With this change, which is a combination of promotions and restructuring, Benchmark aims to increase its sales of products to the salmon industry.

The change is part of a strategic initiative to strengthen the company's customer support, following Kate Furhovden Stenerud assuming the role of Commercial Director for salmon at Benchmark in May this year.

Stokka and Smoras have been working as fish health specialists in the technical department at Benchmark Animal Health since 2021, and Helmersen Johansen, who was a trainee in the marketing team, is now a sales and technical associate.