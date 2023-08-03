Singapore-based Barramundi Group has appointed Vanessa Tan its new CFO as the company looks to shore up the future of its businesses in Australia.

The company's Australian MPA Fish Farms and MPA Marketing operations are undergoing restructuring under the supervision of administrators.

Following the May announcement of the administration process, incumbent Group CFO Helen Chow and CFO designate Jessie Lai both stepped down from the role.

Tan joined Barramundi Group in July 2020 with over eight years in audit and assurance, most recently with Deloitte & Touche.

As the group's previous head of finance for group commercial and operations Tan has supported business development, due diligence, and IPO-related activities.

Last year, Barramundi Group said it was considering selling its Australian operations as an alternative to finding an investor.



Then in May, Barramundi said the previously announced sale of its Australian operations, Marine Produce Australia (MPA), to Wild Ocean Australia will no longer be taking place.

The group said the transaction, first announced in December, was not finalized as the buyer was not able to attract the necessary funding.

Barramundi Group’s Singapore and Brunei operations are unaffected by the restructuring.



