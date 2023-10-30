Land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire is promoting Director of Aquaculture Engineering Mario Palma to chief operating officer (COO).

The announcement was made as founder Johan Andreassen stepped down from his position as CEO.

Palma has eight years of recirculating aquaculture technology experience with companies such as Mowi prior to joining Atlantic Sapphire in 2017.

He has been a part of the US project since day one, and brings 14 years of technical and operational experience on how to manage the facility in a structured way as the company moves on to an industrial phase.