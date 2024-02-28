Riverence, the largest trout producer in the United States, has hired Brandon Gottsacker as its new CEO.

Gottsacker is currently president at Wisconsin-based Superior Fresh, a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) aquaponics company producing salmon and vegetables. He will remain with Superior Fresh as he also takes the helm at Riverence, moving from president to CEO.

Gottsacker assumes the position from Rob Young, who has been CEO of the Riverence Group since 2014.

Gottsacker has served as a board member of Riverence Holdings since 2020 and has over 12 years of experience in land-based aquaculture, taking Superior Fresh from greenfield to an integrated aquaculture and aquaponics producer.