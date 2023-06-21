US-based aquaculture technology and equipment group Innovasea announced Wednesday it appointed Jean Turpin as its new CFO.

Turpin previously worked as vice president of strategy and analytics at IAC, a digital platform business.

Turpin has also held roles at Societe Generale, Natixis and Accenture, and holds bachelor's and master's degrees in finance from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

At Innovasea, Turpin will focus on providing the financial resources required to support the company's expanding operations and strategic plan, the company said.

“Jean’s impressive background providing financial leadership to a number of successful international corporations is a perfect fit for Innovasea as we continue to expand globally into new markets,” said Innovasea CEO David Kelly. “Jean’s experience working with and leading international teams will be vital to executing on our growth strategy.”

Innovasea has offices in Canada, Norway, Chile and Australia. Last month, Innovasea opened an office in Greece as part of the acquisition of Aquanetix, a UK-based aquaculture software company.

Innovasea is owned by aquaculture investment group Cuna Del Mar. In addition to Innovasea, Cuna del Mar's holdings include genetics group Center for Aquaculture Technologies (CAT), farming groups Earth Ocean Farms, Open Blue, Blue Ocean Mariculture and Sol Azul. Cuna Del Mar is backed by Christy Walton.