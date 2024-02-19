Norwegian aquaculture industry supply company Fiizk has appointed Jan Erik Kvingedal as its new CEO.

Kvingedal previously worked at Norwegian equipment supplier ScaleAQ, where he was supply chain director. He has also worked for salmon giant Mowi and for packaging provider Bewi.

Last year, Norwegian industrial technology group Nekkar and Bewi Invest acquired 80 percent of Fiizk and, a month later, five companies in the group were declared bankrupt.

As part of the transaction, bankruptcies were entered into for Fiizk Closed Systems, Fiizk Ecomerden, Fiizk Group, Fiizk Holding and Fiizk Operational Services.

"I look forward to taking on new tasks in Fiizk," Kvingedal said in a company statement. "The company delivers important technology to achieve a more sustainable aquaculture industry, with less emissions and better animal welfare."

Kvingedal will begin in his new role on April 2.

Fiizk is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with an international office in Scotland. The company employs approximately 100 people.